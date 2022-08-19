Nazis, Nazis Everywhere

The Secret Service knew Nancy Pelosi had a price on her head from the Insurrections, and they didn’t pass along the message until after the riots started. Once a riot starts, it sure is tough to stifle. (Apparently, America was out of tear gas that day.)

There are Nazis in every branch of the American military. (So for those who talk about the Azov Regiment in the Ukraine military … pot calling the kettle, what?) And in every dark hallway of American politics. American cops have partners who are Nazis, whether they know it or not. Watch for that Proud Boys salute.

Just because Abe Lincoln freed the slaves didn’t mean all the racists said, “Well, I reckon we don’t gotta be racist no more. We can love those we hated! Thanks, Abe. Sorry ‘bout that Civil War and all. We won’t hold a grudge for losing, and create something known as the KKK and try out some lynching for a few decades or so.” Thus, the Ku Klux Klan is an old American-grown institution. Joe Biden would be putting his neck in a noose if he declared the Klan as a terrorist organization. Now that’s how you entrench racism throughout your entire country! Even the president won't call you what you are!)



There are American black men and women who are pro-Nazi, though maybe the word isn’t used. Herschel Walker, after one too many footballs to the head, wants to vote for Trump. Donny’s grandpappy would’ve likely owned a man like Walker. But Walker’s too football to understand that. (Do sports make men stupid?)

There are women who would be happy to be groped and essentially raped by Trump or anyone of his choosing, if only they could meet him in person and grind their crotches against his diaper. And now if Trump raped the kind of girl Jeffery Epstein would’ve loved to serve him drinks while wearing a Playboy bunny outfit, and got her pregnant – she would have to keep the baby!

(Kind of reminds me of all those bastard kids the British royal family had over the centuries that they had to keep rich and happy and stuffed into Victorian attics to write poetry until they died from inhaling too many spider webs. Royalty by birth or by fortune … rape is rape and unwanted kids come out of every womb.)

With all the Nazis throughout America, how can America cure America?

I foresee one day in the near future … a Third World War, but this one shall happen on American soil. The Germans and Italians and Austrians and Japanese will have to ride to the rescue, to liberate the American people from their evil dictator. Will a couple nuclear bombs need to be dropped to bring the evil American fascists to their knees as they send out kamikaze pilots and their Fuhrer hunkers in a bunker, staring at his Luger?

World history is a coin that’s made to be perpetually flipped.