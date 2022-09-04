New Nazi EVERYTHING for Trump’s Amerika

When a criminal gets caught, but still awaits prison, he gets desperate. Trump is rambling at his rallies, dementia setting in, his brain confused, thinking he’ll remain free. Don Junior is snorting more coke than ever and sounding as panicky and demented as is his father.

But that is the best time to listen to a crazy man. He is without censure, ready willing able to tell the world how he will control it when he seizes power.

Trump vows to change EVERYTHING about the USA if he gets back into power.

The national anthem will be modeled after the “Horst-Wessel-Lied”, which was the anthem of Hitler’s Nazi Party. In the lyrics, Hitler is mentioned by name, as are stormtroopers, the SA, and the hooked-cross.

Trump will keep the same tune and much of the same words – since they’re always applicable to whichever Nazi is stomping the earth at any given time. But he will insert his name where Hitler’s is, and MAGA will replace the SA, and instead of a hooked-cross (Donny can’t be too obviously Nazi), he’ll change it to an eagle with hooked and crossed talons.

Scary shit! And yet MAGA – that beast slouching towards Bethlehem – still doesn’t like being called fascist.

Along with the national anthem change will come a new law (which mirrors Hitler’s law) saying that every American HAS to salute when the song is sung. Toes pointed, chin high, no smiling or laughing! NEIN!

(Americans really won’t find this much of a change since they still say the Oath of Allegiance … close, close, close … are the roots of fascism built into American culture?)

A slight variation of the Nazi salute will be the new “American” salute. And brown shirts will be distributed and you better wear it – or else!

Of course, some will argue against such changes. For those who disobey – in thought, deed or emotion – new camps will be quickly built in Alaska, but they won’t be directly called ‘concentration camps’ or ‘gulags’ or ‘re-education camps’. Those have all been tried by other fascist states. Instead, they’ll be called ‘Trump Motels.”

Every branch of the future American military will not have soldiers, but Trump Troopers. Semper Fi, Marines, even your days are numbered. Trump vows to overturn every piece of Americana he doesn’t like. Trump Tanks & Soldiers Force, Trump Boat Force, Trump Plane Force and Trump Space Force. Catchy!

And if he doesn’t like you … well, new laws will be written to make him always right and you always wrong.

Don’t say the entire fucking world didn’t warn you, America. (Psst: You still have time. There could easily be NO TOMORROW ... very soon.)