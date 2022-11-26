Meghan Markle Tells Anderson Cooper That Her Sister-In-Law Kate Middleton Is A Brit Bitch

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

image for Meghan Markle Tells Anderson Cooper That Her Sister-In-Law Kate Middleton Is A Brit Bitch
Meghan says that Kate is jealous of her because her tits are real and Kate's are fake.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - In the world of "Sisters-In-Law" there is no fucking love lost between the wife of Prince Harry (Meghan Markle) and the wife of Prince William (Kate Middleton).

Both gals hate each other as much as VP Kamala Harris hates Donald J. Erasmus "The Pussy Grabber" Trump.

Meghan told Anderson that Kate is nothing but a damn fake who actually stuffs Kleenix in her bra to make her knockers (boobs) look bigger than they actually are.

Meg also noted that Kate is so stupid when it comes to geography that she thinks that Finland is in Africa, China is in South America, and Siberia is in North Dakota.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

