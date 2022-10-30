Boris Johnson Visits Brooklyn

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 October 2022

image for Boris Johnson Visits Brooklyn
Johnson is 58, but he notes that at times the job made him feel 78.

BROOKLYN, New York - (Satire News) - The former prime minister of England recently visited America, with the idea of moving here.

It's no secret that Boris has told more than a lot of people that he is just simply fed up with the politics of Parliament, 10 Downing Street, and Buckingham Palace.

Johnson was asked by Parliament to return to be the PM after the sexy, long-legged babe, Mary Elizabeth Alexa "Lizz" Truss resigned.

Boris told the members, including King Charles III, and Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles that he would not accept the thankless job if it was indeed offered to him, at triple the salary he was making.

SIDENOTE: BuzzFuzz writer Taffeta Kixx noted that Johnson is being represented by the very popular reality company of Stanstill & Bracegirdle.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

