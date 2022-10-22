Boris Johnson Is Coming Back!

LONDON - (Satire News) - Well now that the 44-Day Prime Minister has left the building (literally), the UK will most probably ask the former PM to once again take over the reins and lead England to the Land of The Future.

Liz Truss, said that she had so much stress, while in office, that her two ovaries have started to make very unusual sounds in the middle of the night.

She told a reporter for the BBC that the other night her ovaries were making so much fooking racket that her hubby, Hugh, had to go sleep in the guest room.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson told King Charles III, that he still has a spare key to 10 Downing Street.