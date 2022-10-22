Boris Johnson Is Coming Back!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 22 October 2022

image for Boris Johnson Is Coming Back!
"Liz Truss is very, very devastated." -KING CHARLES III

LONDON - (Satire News) - Well now that the 44-Day Prime Minister has left the building (literally), the UK will most probably ask the former PM to once again take over the reins and lead England to the Land of The Future.

Liz Truss, said that she had so much stress, while in office, that her two ovaries have started to make very unusual sounds in the middle of the night.

She told a reporter for the BBC that the other night her ovaries were making so much fooking racket that her hubby, Hugh, had to go sleep in the guest room.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson told King Charles III, that he still has a spare key to 10 Downing Street.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

