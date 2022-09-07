The BBC Reports That Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson May Be Moving To The United States

Johnson said that he may move to an exclusive resort in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

LONDON - (UK News) - The BBC is reporting that word out of 10 Downing Street is that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seriously contemplating moving to the US, now that he is no longer the UK prime minister.

An unnamed source inside the British government stated to Tickety Boo News reporter Grover Buck, that the ex-leader of the UK needs to take a break from all of the angry, bitter, hate-filled rants that emanate from Parliament.

The unnamed source stated that the Ukraine war has really taken a toll on Johnson's nerves, his binge drinking, and his sex life.

Meanwhile, her majesty, Queen Elizabeth is upset that her son Charlie was not picked to take Johnson's place.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

