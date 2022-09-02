Boris Johnson's farewell tour consists of all of the old hits

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 2 September 2022

image for Boris Johnson's farewell tour consists of all of the old hits
Oh Muriel, you were told, you know.

Gosh
Crikey
Phwoar
Some old Latin nonsense.
It wasn't my fault.
It wasn't a party because no one was having a good time.
I am such a lightweight.
Zip-wire, zip-wire

Encores

Hiding in a Fringe
I say, that Dominic Cummings, he's a bit of a rum cove, isn't he?
Them's the breaks
Shall we just put it down to experience and move on?

Boris claims that his recent holidays, his concerns about his legacy and his successor mean that he has not had the time to write any more material. As well all go to his gigs for the comedy, the songs are of secondary importance.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

