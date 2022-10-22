DeSantis Vote Cops Discover 11,780 Cases of Attempted Election Fraud Tied to Palm Beach Residence

Tallahassee - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who passed a law intended to arrest thousands Democrats he insisted were committing election fraud on a massive scale, has been frustrated so far by his election police, who have only located a handful of possible violations. The first two of those cases were quickly thrown out.

So DeSantis was excited to learn that his voting cops had identified one Palm Beach residence from which over 11,000 attempts at election fraud were made in phone calls to voting officials in a neighboring state.

“I have been informed by our investigators that there is no question that the owner of a residence in Palm Beach made an attempt to divert votes to his preferred candidate in the 2020 Presidential Election, they even have recorded phone calls as evidence. I’ll be reviewing the details this evening and will have further details tomorrow” said Governor DeSantis.