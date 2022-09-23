New York Files a $450 Million Lawsuit Against Donald Trump and His Three Adult Children

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The Metro News Service has written that the state of New York is fed up with the illegal antics, shenanigans, and racist attitude of the Trump "Klan."

So the state has filed a $450 lawsuit against, Donald, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, alleging embezzlement, extortion, non-payment of thousands of bills, fraud, and ignoring "No Jaywalking" signs.

Joaquin Cerveza with MNS noted that the three adult (but immature as hell) children of the Trumptard, are all pretty much exactly like the orange that they sprouted from.

Cerveza noted that Ivanka is not anywhere near as bad as her two Disney-like character brothers, Don "Dopey" Trump and Eric "Goofy" Trump.

The one thing that can be said about Ivanka is that she allowed her daddy to kiss her full on the mouth hundreds of times and never said anything, like "Hey dad stop kissing me so erotically like you kiss your beloved wife, Melania," and "Don't kiss me anymore, you are literally upsetting my stomach with your Big Mac breath." ■