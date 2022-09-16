"Trump Sucks" Billboard Signs Are Now Up In Every State In The Nation; Including Alabama

DETROIT, Michigan - (Satire News) - The QuinniPinni Polling Agency took a poll and found out that there are now officially "Trump Sucks" billboards up in every state in the entire nation; including Alabama which is a Trumpturd state that is redder than a baboon's ass.

The signs were put up by one of the biggest anti-Trump republicans, George Conway, who is married to one of the biggest Trump ass kissers, Kellyanne Conway.

George has gone on many networks and stated that he knows Trump very well, and he added that he is nothing more than a punk ass bully, who has to have everything go his way or he pouts, and whines, and calls his friends, associates, and even relatives, every vulgar name in the "Book of Vulgarities."

Trump has said that he wants the "Trump Sucks, billboards taken down immediately or he will sue.

SIDENOTE: The Cloud 9 News Agency says that Trump owes over $2.9 billion to electricians, plumbers, doctors, attorneys, landscapers, plastic surgeons, and a doctor who did a procedure on his undescended balls, so the racist, predator does not have enough money to hire a teenage boy to mow his lawn, much less pay for expensive as hell attorneys.