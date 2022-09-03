The Proof Is In The Orange Pudding - Donald Trump Is a Low-Life, Bottom-Dwelling Treasonous Thief Who Put Every American In Extreme Danger

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 3 September 2022

image for The Proof Is In The Orange Pudding - Donald Trump Is a Low-Life, Bottom-Dwelling Treasonous Thief Who Put Every American In Extreme Danger
"Trump the Traitor looks like absolute SHIT!" -BILL BARR

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - When it comes to fucked up assholes who do not give a shit about no one but their own low-life, scum-sucking selves, no one, NO ONE fits the bill more than Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

The ass wipe is even more hated that Hirohito, Stalin, and Hitler, who Trump's had said is his number one all-time idol.

But as they say in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby, "What goes around comes around."

Trump, as every bookie in Las Vegas will tell you is going to prison and soon, and that is as certain as the fact that Kirstie Alley will always be one big fat woman.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

