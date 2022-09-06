Political Experts Predict The Democrats Will Take The US Senate

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Many hard core Republicans are so depressed, they say they're moving up to Canada.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Political pundits from Beaver Lips, Oregon to Duck Dung, Alabama, are all predicting that the Dems are going to do some big time ass-kicking, and when the damn dust settles, the US senate will be as blue as the waters off the coast of Tulum, Yucatan, in Mexico.

The GOP Gushings News Agency is even reporting that the House of Representatives will remain blue and it will probably be many, many decades before all of the bullshit that "Traitor Trump" caused will ever be fixed (if ever at all).

Meanwhile, Senate speaker Mitch "The Moscow Bitch" McConnell is already saying that the GOP has been shot all to hell thanks to the fucked up, illegal shenanigans of the man whose complexion makes a tangerine look purple in comparison. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

