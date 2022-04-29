Joe Manchin, AKA The Democrat Traitor, Assaulted By Three Second Graders At A McDonalds

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 April 2022

image for Joe Manchin, AKA The Democrat Traitor, Assaulted By Three Second Graders At A McDonalds
"Joe 'The Mockingbird Bitch' Manchin looks like he got hit in the face repeatedly with a French tickler." -OPRAH WINFREY

SHEEP SHIT, West Virginia - (Satire News) - Two of the most hated politicians in the US are Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Tapioca Swizzle, reporter with Vox Populi has stated that if meaness, stupidity, and hate were nickles the dishwater blonde and the prick face would both have thousands of nickels.

MTG has among dozens of other ignorant shit, said that the tooth fairy is nothing more than a gay creature and JM has noted that Christmas should be abolished.

Miss Swizzle even noted that a few days ago, while "Sidesaddle" Manchin was eating at a McDonalds in the little town of Sheep Shit, he was attacked by three eight-year-old boys who were dressed up as coal miners.

One of the little punks called Manchin a fucking clone of Donald the Racist, and added that Manchin smells like stale pussy.

Manchin told Vox Populi that the stale pussy smell is from his new cologne, Eau de Coal Dust.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

