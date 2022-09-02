President Biden Says That Trump The Traitor Will Go To Prison For 41 Years With No Fucking Chance of Parole

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Satire News) - POTUS was asked what the chances of Trump not going to Prison are.

The president laughed and he said that Whoopi Goldberg has a better chance of marrying handsome actor Idris Elba than the nasty-looking Trumpturd has of not going to prison.

POTUS was asked if it was true that Trump had told Fox News that he had spoken to him and asked if he could get a presidential pardon and that he (Biden) had said of course.

President Biden rolled his eyes and simply said, "Ladies and Gentlemen of America...and that there is Trump Lie number 34,408.