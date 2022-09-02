No Honest, Decent Attorney In America Will Come Anywhere Near Trump The Traitor

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 September 2022

"Da anti-black racist Trump he gonna be raped big time by da big cocked brudas." -MIKE TYSON

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The man with the thousand nicknames, (Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) has finally come to the realization that the American people (GOPers) will no longer be fooled by the carnival barking, flim flam man.

Like several leading Republicans (including Gaetz, McConnell, Giuliani, and Jordan) have all conveyed, "The Pied Piper of Mar-a-Lago" has now been reduced to nothing more than a political has been, who could not get elected if he was running against an aged monkey with loose stools.

One of the Trumpturd's only friends, Fox News "Resident Rodent." Greg Gutfeld said that his orange-colored buddy is depressed as hell because there isn't a decent lawyer anywhere in America who wants to take him on as a client.

The tax-evading, secret document stealing bitch says that he cannot sleep because he knows that when he gets to Sing Sing (Prison), he will be called "Donna" and the bros will line up to do to him what he did to Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and dozens and dozens of other women who can't stand the tiny-dicked, Big Mac smelling bastard.

SIDENOTE: And as they say in Arkansas, "The fucking chickens have come home to rest, bitch."

Donald Trump

