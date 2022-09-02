President Biden Says That Trump Must Return The $4.8 Million In Stimulus Checks That He Illegally Gave Himself While He Occupied The White House

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 2 September 2022

image for President Biden Says That Trump Must Return The $4.8 Million In Stimulus Checks That He Illegally Gave Himself While He Occupied The White House
"Trump is the biggest thief in the history of thieves." -THE FBI

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The FBI has just informed President Biden that they have uncovered more of the Trumpturd's illegal shenanigans.

It now appears that the Orange Piece of Shit, as Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani now refers to Trump, gave himself $4.8 million in government stimulus checks when he was occupying the White House.

The FBI says that this misappropriation of federal funds could land the "Nazi-Lover," Trump in federal prison for up to 19 years.

Meanwhile BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx noted that the "Traitor" will not only have to return the stimulus fund money, but he will also be fined $1.6 million, plus he will have to pay interest on the money that the Predatorial Bitch, as VP Harris calls him, accured. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJoseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more