President Biden Says That Trump Must Return The $4.8 Million In Stimulus Checks That He Illegally Gave Himself While He Occupied The White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The FBI has just informed President Biden that they have uncovered more of the Trumpturd's illegal shenanigans.

It now appears that the Orange Piece of Shit, as Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani now refers to Trump, gave himself $4.8 million in government stimulus checks when he was occupying the White House.

The FBI says that this misappropriation of federal funds could land the "Nazi-Lover," Trump in federal prison for up to 19 years.

Meanwhile BuzzFuzz reporter Taffeta Kixx noted that the "Traitor" will not only have to return the stimulus fund money, but he will also be fined $1.6 million, plus he will have to pay interest on the money that the Predatorial Bitch, as VP Harris calls him, accured. ■