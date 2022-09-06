The FBI Wants To Know What The Hell 34 Gold Bars From Fort Knox Where Doing Stashed Underneath Eric "Goofy" Trump's Bed

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

image for The FBI Wants To Know What The Hell 34 Gold Bars From Fort Knox Where Doing Stashed Underneath Eric "Goofy" Trump's Bed
These are some of the 32 gold bars from Fort Knox that were found underneath Eric "Goofy" Trump' bed at Mar-a-

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The United States FBI is very interested in finding out what 34 gold bars from The Fort Knox Gold Depository were doing stashed underneath Eric "Goofy" Trump's bed at the Trump family Mar-a-Liar complex.

The agents said that the gold bars are valued at $18,480 each, which would come out to a total of $628,320.

When "Goofy" Trump was asked what the hell the 32 gold bars were doing stashed under his bed, the stupid son of the Trumpturd replied that he is certain that the gold bars were planted there by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

