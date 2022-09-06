The FBI Wants To Know What The Hell 34 Gold Bars From Fort Knox Where Doing Stashed Underneath Eric "Goofy" Trump's Bed

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The United States FBI is very interested in finding out what 34 gold bars from The Fort Knox Gold Depository were doing stashed underneath Eric "Goofy" Trump's bed at the Trump family Mar-a-Liar complex.

The agents said that the gold bars are valued at $18,480 each, which would come out to a total of $628,320.

When "Goofy" Trump was asked what the hell the 32 gold bars were doing stashed under his bed, the stupid son of the Trumpturd replied that he is certain that the gold bars were planted there by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.■