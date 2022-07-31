A Sexy-Looking Nevada Newlywed Bride Slips On a Discarded Poker Chip

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - Triana Seacastle, 28, totally planned every aspect of her wedding ceremony to Gregory Nipwater.

She took care of planning the entire ceremony from hiring the caterers, to booking the band, to contracting the charcoal drawing artist, and even picking out the color of the wedding panties that her 8 bridesmaids would be wearing.

And everything went off without a hitch, including the releasing of 200 hummingbirds after the exchanging of the "I do's."

But as Triana and Gregory were coming out of the wedding venue and walking towards their Cadillac Escalade SUV, Triana suddenly lost her balance and she fell as she slipped on a discarded poker chip that was on the sidewalk.

Luckily for her, the best man, managed to grab her by her ass and even though she still hit the concrete, it wasn't really with that much of a thud.

Triana quickly recovered and the happy newlyweds headed off to the airport, where they flew down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a fun-filled 8 days and 10 nights honeymoon.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: I was a bit confused so I asked Abel if the 8 days and 10 nights was some kind of a mistake. He said that he wondered the exact same thing and replied that he had gotten the figures from Triana herself.]