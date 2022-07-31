A Sexy-Looking Nevada Newlywed Bride Slips On a Discarded Poker Chip

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 31 July 2022

image for A Sexy-Looking Nevada Newlywed Bride Slips On a Discarded Poker Chip
Triana stated that she did have a slight bruise on her ass, but added that it would not interfere with her wedding night.

LAS VEGAS - (Satire News) - Triana Seacastle, 28, totally planned every aspect of her wedding ceremony to Gregory Nipwater.

She took care of planning the entire ceremony from hiring the caterers, to booking the band, to contracting the charcoal drawing artist, and even picking out the color of the wedding panties that her 8 bridesmaids would be wearing.

And everything went off without a hitch, including the releasing of 200 hummingbirds after the exchanging of the "I do's."

But as Triana and Gregory were coming out of the wedding venue and walking towards their Cadillac Escalade SUV, Triana suddenly lost her balance and she fell as she slipped on a discarded poker chip that was on the sidewalk.

Luckily for her, the best man, managed to grab her by her ass and even though she still hit the concrete, it wasn't really with that much of a thud.

Triana quickly recovered and the happy newlyweds headed off to the airport, where they flew down to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a fun-filled 8 days and 10 nights honeymoon.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: I was a bit confused so I asked Abel if the 8 days and 10 nights was some kind of a mistake. He said that he wondered the exact same thing and replied that he had gotten the figures from Triana herself.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
wedding

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more