President Biden Signs a Presidential Executive Order Forcing The Inhabitants of Red States To Pay 29.3% More Taxes

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 25 July 2022

image for President Biden Signs a Presidential Executive Order Forcing The Inhabitants of Red States To Pay 29.3% More Taxes
President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden have something Donald and Melania don't - love, kindness, and compassion.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden says that he has just about had his fill of one Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump's incessant bellyaching that the election was stolen, that Pelosi is an illegal alien from Japan, and that his dick (Trump's dick) is not the size of an acorn, but the size of a full-grown eggplant.

POTUS told his wife first lady Dr. Jill Biden that he has decided to issue a Presidential Executive Order mandating that the people living in red states (Republicans only) must have their federal taxes increased by 29.3% retroactive to 2021.

POTUS told reporter Lexi Aspen with The Cloud 9 News Agency that if the GOPers don't like it then they can just blame their totally fucked up leader, King Shit-For-Brains The 1st (DJT).

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: King Shit-For-Brains The 1st is Donald Trump's latest nickname.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

