President Biden Says That Colin Kaepernick Is The Best Sports Advisor In The History of The United States

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden called up former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and thanked him for accepting the federal position of national sports advisor.

POTUS said that he went out of his way to see that he got a federal position after the mean, cruel, heartless, racist manner that Colin was treated by the most evil son-of-a-bitch since Attila The Hun.

Kaepernick thanked the president and agreed with him that in the history of the world, there has never been a more bitter, angry fucked up douche bag than Don The Con Trump.

The president reminded Colin that he (Kaepernick) is still in the national spotlight whereas Toxic Trump is now in the devil's light, where the pussy grabber belongs.

Meanwhile In Weather News. The nation is still FUCKING HOT!!!