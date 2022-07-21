President Biden Is Considering Raising The Minimum Wage To $65

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden has decided to give hard working Democrats a nice break, so he will be signing a Presidential Executive Order raising the nation's minimum wage up to $65.

POTUS said that this way they'll be able to pay for gasoline, food, new cell phones, rib-eye steaks, and clothes, and still have enough money left over to donate some to "The Re-Elect Joey Biden 2024 Presidential Campaign."

VP Harris totally supports Biden's newest PEO, and stated that all of her friends, relatives, and neighbors back in San Francisco are so happy, they are doing back flips.

Meanwhile The Big Mac Muncher says he is not a happy camper, to which VPOTUS commented, "Hey Trump, you squirmy, low-life has been, you can suck Gov. Greg Abbott's bibidy boo."