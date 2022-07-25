The Latest Poll Shows That 91% of All Republican Evangelicals Say Trump Is Going To Hell

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 25 July 2022

image for The Latest Poll Shows That 91% of All Republican Evangelicals Say Trump Is Going To Hell
"I can't think of a better fucking place for the hate-spewing, anti-American whore than hell." -ROSIE O'DONNELL

WATERLOO, Iowa - (Satire News) - The latest QuinniPinni Poll clearly shows that the hate-spewing Trumptard's supporters are dropping like ants at an insect spray factory.

In fact, the Q Poll shows without a shadow of a doubt that not only are "Donaldo's" followers no longer following him, 91% now say that the Man Whore is going to go straight to Hell, and he will certainly not be passing "Go."

Even Trump family member Ivanka Trump-Kushner, has stated that her biological dad made his bed with lots and lots of floozies and now he has to lie in it all by his lonesome, racist, pussy-grabbing perverted self.

SIDENOTE: Tittle Tattle Tonight is reporting that Melania Knavs Trump is having a fantabulous time over in St. Tropez, France with her NBA superstar.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

