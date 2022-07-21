Tax Exemptions For Year Of Pregnancy

If a fertilized egg is a person at conception, mothers should claim it as a tax deduction. Yes? Of course! If a lentil size fertilized egg is a ‘human being’ at conception, as the Supreme Court ruled, a mother should be able to claim it as a tax deduction before birth, during the year of her pregnancy.

Every surviving mother in the United States who has had a child is due a tax deduction for her pregnancy. Sort of like a rebate for her year of pregnancy. If she had two children, she is entitled to 2 tax deductions. Retroactively.

If one follows the logic of the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling: Little Tommy is a person the instant he is conceived. Then: Little Tommy is an instant tax deduction! A mother of five, like Speaker Pelosi, is entitled to five tax deductions. Retroactively.

Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie could have a payback for her three children, while Elon Musk, having ten children by various women, could claim ten years' worth of tax deductions.

The Supreme Court neglected to view the entire picture. The Supreme Court can’t say: Little Tommy is a person the second he was conceived. But then decide: However, Little Tommy can't be claimed as a tax deduction.

Why not?

The court’s reasoning: Well, it isn't as though little Tommy could drive a car or own an AK-47 Semi Automati Weapon before he was born.

The Supreme Court decided that little Tommy was a person at conception and, therefore, should be a tax deduction even though he can't drive a car or own an AR-47 Semi Automatic Weapon.

If the above argument sounds wacko, the Supreme Court already ruled that a rapist has more rights than a ten-year-old rape victim.

Go figure.

