The US Supreme Court Is Considering Banning Bows and Arrows

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 10 July 2022

image for The US Supreme Court Is Considering Banning Bows and Arrows
Justice John Roberts says he cannot go to McDonalds without getting called a GOP ass-kissing goon.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - An article that appeared in the magazine "SCOTUS Today & Tomorrow," states that due to the rising injuries in New Mexico and Arizona, The Supreme Court may vote to ban bows and arrows.

Chief Justice John Roberts, commented that in the past two weeks he has received over 18,000 threats due to his insisting that he knows what a woman should do with her body more than the woman does.

Roberts told Veveeta Maracas, a writer for the News Blues News Agency, that he cannot even go to the local McDonalds, without having 50 or more protesters call him every ugly name from Hitler to Stalin, and Hirohito to Trump.

He noted that he is giving some serious consideration to hanging up his black judges robe for good.

SIDENOTE: When VP Harris heard that Roberts may resign from the Supreme Court, she yelled out HALLELUJAH!!!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

