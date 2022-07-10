The US Supreme Court Is Considering Banning Bows and Arrows

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - An article that appeared in the magazine "SCOTUS Today & Tomorrow," states that due to the rising injuries in New Mexico and Arizona, The Supreme Court may vote to ban bows and arrows.

Chief Justice John Roberts, commented that in the past two weeks he has received over 18,000 threats due to his insisting that he knows what a woman should do with her body more than the woman does.

Roberts told Veveeta Maracas, a writer for the News Blues News Agency, that he cannot even go to the local McDonalds, without having 50 or more protesters call him every ugly name from Hitler to Stalin, and Hirohito to Trump.

He noted that he is giving some serious consideration to hanging up his black judges robe for good.

SIDENOTE: When VP Harris heard that Roberts may resign from the Supreme Court, she yelled out HALLELUJAH!!!