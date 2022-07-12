Are you a Really Mediocre Politician? Want to Become Rich? Become a Trumper!

Trump won't be around that much longer. Jump on the Gravy Train.

All you have to do is give up your Morals and Ethics.

You will have to, daily, yammer a bunch of Lies about Trump being cheated out of the Presidency - voting machines, space lasers, aliens voting - whole cemeteries voting, etc. The more outrageous the better, as it will be repeated by Tucker Carlson, on Fox to make big ad bucks.

But you will have to go to Mar a Lago, and Kiss the Ring, and have a nauseating lunch of Big Macs and Coke.

Once elected, you can ignore the needs of the Voters, and just have fun - lying daily about everything. And be well paid for it.

Imagine the freedom of not ever having to tell the Truth and the thrill of you being shown on cable TV as a Respected congressman or congresswoman.

There is one bad part of the job - you have to let Trump cheat and win at golf every time, you play with him.