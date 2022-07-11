Trump Buys a Taco Truck To Help Raise Money For His 2024 Campaign

BROOKLYN, New York - (Satire News) - Trump's goofy son Eric, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that his daddy is one of the sharpest businessmen since pirate Jean Lafitte, who plied his trade (pillaging, robbing, and raping) in the hot-as-hell waters of the Gulf of Mexico back during the early 1800s.

So now, Trump, who Eric calls Orangebeard, has come upon the fantastic money making scheme of selling tacos to the residents of Brooklyn, many of whom came to the US from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Jamaica, Costa Rica, and Peru, where tacos are like hamburgers.

Trump figures that he can make about $127,000 a day selling a variety of tacos such as chicken and broccoli tacos, lobster tacos, tofu tacos, sushi tacos, and even peanut butter and jelly tacos.

Eric told Coop that his daddy was dirt poor growing up and he built his huge empire from absolutely nothing, with his little bitty hands. Eric corrected himself on air and said, "I meant to say that daddykins built his huge empire with his BIG, gigantic WWE wrestler-like hands."

SIDENOTE: Trump added that he is trying to work out a deal with McDonalds where they will allow him to sell Big Mac Tacos.