The Real Donald Trump Is Way Worse Than The Actual Donald Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 10 July 2022

image for The Real Donald Trump Is Way Worse Than The Actual Donald Trump
"If you paint a little cocksucker moustache on Trump, he looks just like Hitler." -NANCY PELOSI

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Like they say in Berlin, Germany, "Once a liar - always a liar."

And according to BuzzFuzz (Germany) that saying fits The Mar-a-Lago Liar to a tee.

Trump, unlike Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, and Tyler Perry, is not, let's repeat that, IS NOT a self-made millionaire (or billionaire to be more exact).

He, (The Cheddar-Faced Chump) received $200 million from his daddy, who by the way was once arrested at a KKK rally in the Bronx.

But that's another (racist) story.

So, contrary to what comes out of the Douche Bag's mouth, he is not as astute at business matters as he says he is (every 45 seconds).

Like his one-time friend, loyalist, and "Big Apple" ass kisser, Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani recently said, "Hell a fucking monkey with three ears, an inverted butt, and two dicks could have taken the $200 million and made lots and lots of money."

In Closing. Melania recently told CNN's Don Lemon, that three years ago, she found over $35,000 in stolen food stamps underneath their bed, that her "Husbandt" had stashed there. What a guy. What a lying, racist, predatorial guy!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more