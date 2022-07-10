The Real Donald Trump Is Way Worse Than The Actual Donald Trump

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - Like they say in Berlin, Germany, "Once a liar - always a liar."

And according to BuzzFuzz (Germany) that saying fits The Mar-a-Lago Liar to a tee.

Trump, unlike Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, and Tyler Perry, is not, let's repeat that, IS NOT a self-made millionaire (or billionaire to be more exact).

He, (The Cheddar-Faced Chump) received $200 million from his daddy, who by the way was once arrested at a KKK rally in the Bronx.

But that's another (racist) story.

So, contrary to what comes out of the Douche Bag's mouth, he is not as astute at business matters as he says he is (every 45 seconds).

Like his one-time friend, loyalist, and "Big Apple" ass kisser, Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani recently said, "Hell a fucking monkey with three ears, an inverted butt, and two dicks could have taken the $200 million and made lots and lots of money."

In Closing. Melania recently told CNN's Don Lemon, that three years ago, she found over $35,000 in stolen food stamps underneath their bed, that her "Husbandt" had stashed there. What a guy. What a lying, racist, predatorial guy!