Federal Investigations Have Found That Trump Personally Chose 2,803,708 FAKE Electors

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - US investigators have uncovered a huge, huge, really huge Trump fake elector scam.

It appears that old "Orange Penis" (aka Trump) in a desperate act of trying to steal the election that was clearly won by Joe Biden, was so obsessed that HE personally appointed 2,803,708 FAKE electors.

VP Kamala Harris upon hearing the astounding chicanery pulled by DJT said that if anyone still thinks that Trump is a fair, decent, law-abiding person, then that person or persons has no more fucking sense that Rocky Mountain rock.

Like Rudy Giuliani recently told info guru Andy Cohen, "El Trumpo makes Adolf Hitler look like Pope Francisco."