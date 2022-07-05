Trump Was Told By A Homeless Woman That 18,394 Ballots That Were Cast For Him Ended Up In Guatemala Whorehouse

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - It appears that these days Donald Trump doesn't know his orange ass from a hole-in-the-ground.

Individuals report seeing him walking the beach at his Mar-a-Lago complex dressed in a red MAGA shirt, no pants, no shoes, and only wearing a pair of Wonder Woman boxer shorts.

The boxer shorts are female boxer shorts, that a Mar-a-Lago maid says probably belong to his now, favorite daughter, Tiffany Trump.

It is no secret that his once favorite daughter Ivanka, is now considered a persona non grata in the eyes, nose, and ears of the carrot-colored shit-for-brains twat.

The Nazi-loving Donaldo is now pushing the baseless conspiracy lie that a homeless woman told him in an instagram (?) that 18,394 ballots that were cast for him ended up in a Puerto Puerco, Guatemala whorehouse.

Meanwhile, Trump's soap opera titled "As The Shit Turns" continues going forward like a runaway train.