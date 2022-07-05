Trump Was Told By A Homeless Woman That 18,394 Ballots That Were Cast For Him Ended Up In Guatemala Whorehouse

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 5 July 2022

image for Trump Was Told By A Homeless Woman That 18,394 Ballots That Were Cast For Him Ended Up In Guatemala Whorehouse
This is the infamous ballot box that was said to have contained 18,394 ballots for Don the Con.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - It appears that these days Donald Trump doesn't know his orange ass from a hole-in-the-ground.

Individuals report seeing him walking the beach at his Mar-a-Lago complex dressed in a red MAGA shirt, no pants, no shoes, and only wearing a pair of Wonder Woman boxer shorts.

The boxer shorts are female boxer shorts, that a Mar-a-Lago maid says probably belong to his now, favorite daughter, Tiffany Trump.

It is no secret that his once favorite daughter Ivanka, is now considered a persona non grata in the eyes, nose, and ears of the carrot-colored shit-for-brains twat.

The Nazi-loving Donaldo is now pushing the baseless conspiracy lie that a homeless woman told him in an instagram (?) that 18,394 ballots that were cast for him ended up in a Puerto Puerco, Guatemala whorehouse.

Meanwhile, Trump's soap opera titled "As The Shit Turns" continues going forward like a runaway train.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

