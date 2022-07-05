New Businesses Trump is Thinking About Starting

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Tuesday, 5 July 2022

image for New Businesses Trump is Thinking About Starting
They Can't All Fail, Can They?

Trump’s Best L’il Whorehouse in Florida

Trump’s Shoot & Kill Your Own Steak

Trump’s All-Star Political Wrestling: Reps vs. Dems

Trump’s Anal Waxing & Bleaching

Trump’s Emigration Service for Hot Foreign Women Who Don’t Speak No English Good

Trump’s Hair Wax & Polish & Glue

Trump’s Diaper Exchange

Trump’s Lie Detector (Warning: May Explode If Given Too Much Bullshit)

Trump’s Peter Pussy Eater (Don’t know what this is, but sounds scary)

Trump’s Daughter Exchange

Trump’s Lolita Island Resort

Trump’s Mar-A-Liar

Trump’s Prisoner Suicide Assistance.

Trump’s Radio Station: WTRP, Playing All the Hits that Rednecks Like, All the Time

Trump’s Incest & Rape Confession & Counseling & Dating App

Trump’s Massage Parlor & Miss Universe Rehearsal

Trump’s Nipple Tape

Trump’s Female Circumcision

Trump’s Russian Bride Agency

Trump’s Gold-Digger Dating Service

Trump’s Board Game: Insurrection 2024.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
business as usualDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more