Amy & Jesus 4-Ever in Love

Now that Amy Coney Barrett has voted in favour of ending abortion, she has been called back to her former cult, People of Praise, where she MUST resume her old activities as a hand-maiden.

These activities will be alongside her duties as a Supreme Court “Justice” or “Just Us”, in which just the right-wing judges will have any effect on American society.

Some have said that there can be no separation of church and state, especially with a judge so woven in with a religious cult. Oh for the days of David Koresh and the Branch Davidians! They just wanted to stockpile some guns! Was that so wrong? Not in America! And not in Waco, Texas. Ah, but that was in the 1990s ... a strange time, not like today.

Well, now there’s a judge who will potentially support religious extremism and possible Christian terrorism on American soil ‘cuz the Bible has better laws than the Constitution can ever have. Soon all American laws will begin with the words: Thou Shalt Not.

People love repression in their religions! Give them a religion in which they can do and think and behave any way they want, and they won’t join up. Tell them to be a handmaiden and use religion to create laws for everyone, even those who don’t follow or care about your religion, and you win!

Jesus and Amy sitting in a tree

P-R-A-Y-I-N-G

Overturn abortion

Overturn the gays

Amy and Jesus have won the day!

Amen.