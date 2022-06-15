Jesus Christ was a Gay man

Funny story written by Astroid Crunch

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

image for Jesus Christ was a Gay man

London News: Based on scriptures Jesus Christ was always happy. When he bloody whipped money changers at his father's temple he was happy. If he were depressed without motivation, it would be difficult slashing someone's face apart with a horse whip.

"A person would need a sense of satisfaction and enthusiasm, to bring Lazareth back from the dead after selling his home and belongings," says Elton John.

When asked about the possibility that Jesus might be Gay, Elton John said, "Any man that was denied a woman by his own father and who spent his whole life with twelve men, must have known he was Gay."

Gayness is an emotional state characterized by feelings of joy, satisfaction, contentment, and fulfillment.

When they crucified him he must have felt Gay because he wasn't going to pay back all the money he owed to the money changer's, the Roman bank, the prostitute's, and his friends.

When he sat down to feast and drink with prostitutes and vagrants, he must have been excited about the whole thing. People that party, usually do feel great.

While happiness has many different definitions, it is often described as involving positive emotions and life satisfaction and Jesus was all that.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

