Space Jesus Got Crucified ... Again.

NASA has reported finding a solar system much like our own. They were able to zoom in on an Earth-like planet to find that the ‘people’ there had advanced to a time period approximately the same as Earth’s Roman Empire.

And they saw an alien Jesus getting crucified!

Again!

Can’t the Son of Somebody’s God stay off the fucking crucifix for once in his perpetual reincarnated life?

Which begs the question for all Christians: if Jesus is the Son of God, does he get crucified on every planet throughout the universe that can both sustain life and sustain the mythology of the existence of a Christ?

And what’s the point? Why does he have to save everybody? Did his dad fuck up royally the first time? Read the Bible, Jehovah fucks up all the time – Noah, Adam and Eve, Sodom and Gomorrah ... I mean, if you’re a dud as a god, then why create anything if you’re only going to later kill it or send your Son to Earth to get killed ‘cuz God’s too tired and spent killing everybody who apparently deserved it.

If we humans ever get to another planet (only 33 light years away for a multi-planet system – book your vacation now!), can we please just kill all gods who may be lingering like a bad stench, and try to ‘civilize’ the place without killing anyone or anything?

Thanks, Jesus, and stop "hanging around" the universe so much, lol. (Now that’s comedy!)