Donald Trump Has Just Been Pegged With A Brand, New, Damn Good, Fitting Nickname

"Sing Sing Prison is ready for Connie." -ZYDECO DUPREE

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana - (Satire News) - The lying shithead (Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump), who has at least 85 nicknames, has just been given one more.

Louisiana-born stand-up comedian, Zydeco Dupree, has just bestowed the Trumptard with his latest new nickname, "Connie."

Dupree, has appeared on every US talk show, plus he co-starred with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, in a hilariously hilarious motion picture titled, "Two Bruthas, A Sista, and Lots and Lots of Fucking Laughing."

Zydeco, who was named after his maternal grandmother, Zydeco Bayoufu, said that the name "Connie," came to him in a dream, or a nightmare actually.

When asked by Pico de Gallo with Tittle Tattle Tonight what is the significance of the name "Connie," he replied that it is a play on the prisonary word "Convict," which is what old "Cheddar Cheese Face" will be in the not-too-distant-future.

In A Related Story: Melania recently told Anderson Cooper that she has at least 19 real good damn reasons to divorce Donaldo, including the fact that she has caught him wearing her skimpy bikini swimsuit six times.

