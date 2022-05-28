Trump Says That Ted Cruz Looks Like a Penis With Ears

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 28 May 2022

"The reason Ted is so angry is because he has an undescened brain." -LADY GAGA

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - There has never, ever been any love lost between two of the GOP's most evil pieces of buffalo shit.

The Daily Drama's Cinderella St. Lamb writes that Ted Cruz, who is 51, but acts like he's just a two-year-old toddler throwing one of his hourly tantrums, acts like he is entitled and privileged.

Even Teddy's second grade teacher Mrs. Adolf Frederick Lippshitz, 75, said that as a kid Teodoro always had to get his fucking way each and every time.

St. Lamb notes that if anyone, anyone should hate the racist, sarcastic, arrogant peckerwood better known as Donald Trump, it should be Teodoro Juan Ernesto Pendejo Cruz.

Cindy, as her boyfriend calls her, wondered if Cruz's memory is so bad that he has already forgotten that several short years ago, old "Cheeto Face" Trump said that Teddy's quaint wife Heidi Panchita Monomita Cruz was very simple, very comely, and compared to Melania, she (Heidi) looked like a skunk that had been run over by a Greyhound bus.

Miss St. Lamb, recalls that the orange pussy-grabber once remarked that Cruz looked like a fucking penis with ears.

In Other Ted Cruz News: Cruz looks like his face got beat repeatedly with an ugly stick, as they say in the backwood bayous of Louisiana.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

