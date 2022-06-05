North Dakota Will Vote On Changing It's Name To Upper Dakota

Sunday, 5 June 2022

image for North Dakota Will Vote On Changing It's Name To Upper Dakota
"I think that the name change is a fantabulous idea." PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

BISMARCK, North Dakota - (Satire News) - The North Dakota state senate will be voting on a bill that will permanently change the name of the extremely barren, isolated, cold state.

Sally Elvira Burghum, who is the wife of the governor of North Dakota, Doug Burghum, said that her husband is not happy with the proposed bill, but she added that he will just have to suck it up like a devoted North Dakotan and go with the flow.

Sen. Corky Corkenmeister of Lake Lakota, said that the idea has been bounced around the halls of the state senate for the past three years, seven months, and two weeks.

Meanwhile Sen. Brandina Hillwax, of Cold Bitch, commented that she loves the idea of re-naming the state Upper Dakota, because it will give the state much more class, as everyone will agree that "Upper Dakota" sounds 13 times better than the old, drab, boring name, "North Dakota." ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

