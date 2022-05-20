Arkansas Has Just Named Trump The Ugliest-Looking Person In America

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 20 May 2022

image for Arkansas Has Just Named Trump The Ugliest-Looking Person In America
"DJT's evil, racist ways have caught up with him and he now looks like an old, wrinkled onion." -MITCH McCONNELL

LITTLE ROCK - (Satire News) - The Arkansas organization "All About Ugly People In The National Limelight" has just announced that they have selected Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, as their Ugliest-Looking Person For 2022.

The 27,309-member organization was founded in 1999, by the Sandalino twins, Vanky and Manky.

Manky stated that previous winners have included Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham, Rudy Giuliani, Sarah Huckabee, and Ling Ling McConnell.

Vanky, who is a some time Republican, unlike her twin, who is a life long Democrat, said that this year's recipient of The Coveted Low-Life, Bottom-Feeder Trophy, Donald "Cheeto Face" Trump received 26,914 votes out of a possible 27,309 votes.

SIDENOTE: The second place winner was Marjorie "The Human Scarecrow) Taylor Greene, who received 379 votes.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ArkansasDonald TrumpUgly

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more