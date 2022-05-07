The Reason Why The State of Nebraska Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Delta Airlines

LINCOLN, Nebraska - (Satire News) - Reports coming out of the Corn Cob state of Nebraska state that the citizens of the mid-American state are angry as-shit at Delta Airlines.

According to Cinderella St. Lamb, with The Daily Drama News Agency, the folks of the Corn Silo state do not appreciate their state being referred to as the 'Fly-Over' state.

One long-time resident, Zebulon F. Zebataki, 104, told Miss St. Lamb, that he doesn't care if people call his state, the boring state, the shit state, or even the pussy state, but he added that if you dare to call it the fly-over state you will get his dander and his wife (Binga May's) dander up quicker than it takes a mosquito to jack-off.

When told of Nebraska's concern and downright anger, a rep for Delta laughed her ass off, and replied, "Well since most of our planes fly 30,000 feet over Nebraska, to be honest with you, we could give a rat's ass what the residents of the Fly-Over state think. Thank you and you have a nice day." ■