Donald Trump Says He’s The Most Honest Man That God Ever Created

Holy tamale! Even God must be ticked! Or triple pissed!

At a Saturday night rally in Selma, North Carolina, Donald Trump first announced to his audience, “I’ve got to be the cleanest Sheriff.”

Well, okay. So, Trump washes his hands before grabbing a woman by the pussy. Neat guy. Way to go. Could he stick to politics? Please.

Then Trump added that he was “Perhaps the most honest man God ever created.”

Most honest? What about Jesus, Gandhi, and Buddha?

Honest? Did Donald forget that he exaggerated the value of his property for banks but undervalued it for the taxman? Or was that his accountant’s fault. What’s his name?

Forget the facts. The audience loved it, and so did Trump. Trump was on a roll. Next came his usual battle cry: Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and the election was stolen from clean, honest Donald Trump by the dishonest Democrats and Joe Biden.

Among his many criticisms of President Biden were inflation, energy and oil prices, crime in Democratic-run cities, trade, transgender competition in women’s sports, and all the other advances made by civilization through time and evolution that the Republican party fails to recognize.

Trump even blamed Biden for the Russian-Ukraine war. More Trump fake news.

Once more: Yesterday was yesterday. The clock moves forward.

One either gets on board moving forward or is left behind, clapping for yesterday’s poor joke, on a Saturday night, at a rally in Selma, North Carolina.

