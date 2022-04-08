Sing Sing Prison Officials Say That Donald Trump's Cell Is Ready

Friday, 8 April 2022

Friday, 8 April 2022

Experts on racism say that the Trumptard would make an excellent poster racist for Nazism.

OSSINING, New York - (Satire News) - Officials of Sing Sing Prison have informed the news media that they have Trump's prison cell ready for the soon-to-be-inmate.

Prison spokesperson Milo F. Clutterbuck, 49, said that he wants the public to know that the Trumptard (future convict number 69416906) will not be given any preferential treatment.

Clutterbuck stated that he has heard rumors put out by Fox News that DJT's prison cell will look like a luxury suite at the Trump Tower.

He wanted to make it perfectly clear that Trump's cell will look exactly like an other prisoner's cell; with a stainless steel toilet, a standard convict's bed, and a desk made out of particle board.

Clutterbuck also revealed that Trump will be working in the prison's license plate department making New York state license plates.

