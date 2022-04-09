Did Anyone Count The White House Silver After Donald Trump Left?

Oh, dear! Who would have guessed? After Donald Trump was voted out of the office and sent back down south to Florida, he neglected to hand over to the State Department an accounting of all of the foreign gifts he may have received while in the White House for 2020. Unfortunately, Donald Trump and Mike Pence failed to hand over the same list.

Hmmm!

No gift list makes it difficult for the State Department to determine whether this involved sticky fingers. Could the pussy grabber have sneaked out a piano or a monogrammed set of golf clubs? Who will ever know?

Regretfully, the big steal takes on a new meaning. Failure to hand over a list of all foreign gifts is this week’s example of Trump’s administration ignoring the rules and laws of daily government operations. Without the list of foreign gifts, it is difficult to determine if any hanky-panky took place.

Editor's note: You want my opinion?

Reply: No.

“Either it was really stupid or really corrupt,” said Richard W. Painter, the former top ethics lawyer for George W. Bush’s administration. “It’s flagrant and looks terrible.”

So come on. Take a deep breath. At least the guy is consistent. He’s the one who said he could shoot someone on 5th avenue and not lose any voters. And earlier this year, it was discovered that Trump took 15 boxes of classified documents from the White House to his home in Florida. And don’t forget the Moscow officials he entertained in the Oval Office.

So, has anyone counted the White House silver?

Hmmm?

Read more by this author: