Donald Trump Insists That He Is Not A Card-Carrying Member of The Ku Klux Klan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 9 April 2022

image for Donald Trump Insists That He Is Not A Card-Carrying Member of The Ku Klux Klan
The Trumptard is such a dumb, stupid, piece of shit, that he doesn't realize he is wearing the hat backwards!

BOSTON - (Satire News) - The twice-impeached one term resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. aka "Trump The Racist Tax-Evader" is reportedly fit-to-be-tied after reading in the supermarket tabloid, Whoa Today, that he is a charter member of the KKK.

The GOP Vietnam War draft dodger was in Boston getting an estimate on a stomach liposuction procedure since he has now ballooned up to 401 pounds!

The Trumptard as 99.7% of all Democrats, and 69.8% of all Republicans call him, told his Fox News boyfriend, Sean Hannity, that just because his daddy, his uncle, and one of his sons is a member of the 3K's group does not mean that he is also a member.

The Whoa Today article stated that info guru Andy Cohen spoke to one of the KKKs top grand dragons and he actually showed him a photo of a KKK photo id card and the face on the card looks 101% like Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, which is the name on the card.

When Trump was asked to comment he replied that the card was photoshopped because everyone in America knows that he is not orange complected.

[PUBLISHER'S NOTE: I saw the photo in Whoa Today, and let me say that DJT is the most orange complected person that I have ever effen seen.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

