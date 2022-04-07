The California State Senate Votes To Keep Trump Off The Presidential Ballot In 2024

SACRAMENTO, California - (Satire News) - After a spirited debate the state senate has voted 291-7 to keep Trump's name off the 2024 presidential election.

Sen. Tammy P. Potmeister, 72, [D-Oxnard] perhaps said it best, when she told Boom Boom News reporter Hacienda Fiddle that the decent folks of the Left Coast state do not want to give a tax-evading, draft-dodging, racist/predator a platform from which he can spew his naziesque beliefs, conceited ideas, and low-life values.

President Biden advisor Robert De Niro said that he would vote for a sarcastic sardine before he would vote for the orange-complected bigot from the basement of hell.

When Trump heard about the vote, he reportedly told his two die-hard black supporters, Diamond and Silk, that he does not need the celebrity vote, the music vote, the Latino vote, the black vote, the Asian vote, the Native-American vote or the Jewish vote.

When told that 89% of the California voters fall into those seven categories the Trumptard took four bites out of his Big Mac and replied, "That is just a hoax, a witch hunt, and a racist comment made up by Nancy Pelosi, Gloria Allred, LeBron James, and the "Moscow Bitch" Mitch McConnell." ■