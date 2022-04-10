If Indicted, Convicted, Jailed, Will Trump's Portrait Still Hang In White House?

The above headline has been whispered and gossiped about in government offices of protocol and ethics. What to do?

And also, if convicted, would Donald Trump be eligible for Social Security since he would have been convicted of criminal behavior while working in the White House?

No one can reach Judge Judy for a quick decision on the subject. Although, Hillary Clinton might have a great deal to say on the same topic.

It has been the tradition since George and Martha Washington that every former President and First Lady have their portrait on display somewhere in the White House. However, there has never been a President in Donald Trump's position. Questions were raised on the possibility that Mr. Trump’s portrait may remain absent.

Trump was impeached by the House twice. Twitter dropped him for impudent remarks. He fudged on his tax returns. He sided with Putin, ignoring the 17 US intelligence agencies that said Russia meddled in the 2016 election—attempted to overturn the 2020 election. Wasted government dollars spending it on the Mexican wall.

And his portrait must hang in the White House?

Editor's note: I’d like to add something.

Reply: Not now.

Reasonable people suggest that perhaps copies of Trump’s portrait could instead hang on the back wall of every US Post Office in the nation. There are 31,247 postal offices, and that number of Trump portraits is far better than the single portrait in the White House.

Editor's note: Amen!

