Op-Ed: Is Liz Cheney The Only Republican With Cojones?

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Thursday, 16 December 2021

image for Op-Ed: Is Liz Cheney The Only Republican With Cojones?
"Forgive me Uncle Donald. I was only joking when I called you a goon, malcontent, draft dogger and incompetent."

Let’s have a look.

Seems like all the Republican members of the House and Senate are running for cover like the little gingerbread children running for cover under Mother Ginger’s skirt in The Nutcracker ballet. One by one they’ve disappeared, pretending they knew noting about the events of January 6th.

“Who me?”

However, this Mother Ginger is Donald Trump. He doesn’t use a broom to sweep his underlings under his skirt. He threatens a primary challenge for any candidate voicing any criticism of his actions.

Liz Cheney easily made it into Trump’s cross-hairs after she voted to impeach him.

You think?

Next, Kevin McCarthy obediently removed her from her position as Republican Conference Chair. He claimed, with a Chicken Little defense, that it had nothing to do with her impeachment vote.

Lordy, lord, lord, no.

McCarthy said her removal was about, “who’s best at delivering the message, that’s all.”

So much for cojones. Can’t you just see McCarthy trying to sell rotten fish at his old delicatessen in Bakersfield?

So Monday night, Representative Cheney read emails from members of Fox News and the Trump family. The emails were provided by Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. They begged Trump to call off the riot at the Capitol.

Fox News and Trump family members are now also running for cover under Mother Ginger’s skirt.

Liz Cheney isn’t running anywhere.

Bravo Liz Cheney.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

