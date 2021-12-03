Quit picking on Kevin McCarthy. He has a good profile. Not exactly in courage, but an okay profile. And also, that cerebral looking white hair. Does he touch it up? McCarthy sort of resembles British actor Stewart Grainger who trilled many hearts in the film King Solomon's Mines. That kiss in the tree made hearts flutter.

Stewart Granger’s role was that of the strong leading man, papa figure. Leading lady Deborah Kerr portrayed the demanding wife looking for her missing husband. In Africa. She hires Granger to find her husband. In the jungle. In Africa. She goes along on the hunt.

But those were different times. Clocks move forward. Congressman McCarthy, from Bakersfield, California, has a challenge. He lusts for the position of Republican Speaker of the House, replacing Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Unlike Stewart Granger, who stared down roaring lions in King Solomon's Mines, McCarthy won’t say, “Boo,” about the fighting going on among his Republican members of Congress. Republican members are fighting like cats and dogs.

Not African cats and dogs.

Republican members are calling one another names like crazy, trash, terrorists, insane, juvenile high school stuff. McCarthy ignores it and remains critical of President Biden. McCarthy is also caught between a rock and Trump. He won’t admit that Trump lost the election.

So it appears McCarthy and his profile, will not make it as Speaker of the House. Though having an absence of courage against his Republican members, he was quoted saying he wanted to use the Speaker’s gavel on Nancy Pelosi’s head.

But he’ll always have Bakersfield.

