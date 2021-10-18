Al-Qaeda Opens Up a Recruiting Office In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – (Satire News) – The FBI has confirmed that the terrorist organization known as Al-Qaeda, has opened up a recruiting office in downtown Minneapolis.

Tyler P. Broomcorn, a spokesperson for the FBI, has informed the news media that there are really no statutes, bylaws, or regulatory acts that would prevent Al-Qaeda, or any other terrorist faction from expressing the American dream of going into business.

Broomcorn did stress that recruiting individuals to join a terrorist group might not be a nice thing, but since this is America, it is perfectly legal in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

Meanwhile, Eric “Shithead” Trump told GOPicky Magazine that next he figures we’ll see a member of the Taliban or Hezbollah playing for an NBA basketball team.

SIDENOTE: Broomcorn addressed Eric Trump’s comment and wrote it off as simply the little piece-of-shit just not being informed; in part due to his pathetically low IQ of 47.