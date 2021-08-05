The Minneapolis Mice Band – The Mouseketeers Advances on America’s Got Talent

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 5 August 2021

image for The Minneapolis Mice Band – The Mouseketeers Advances on America’s Got Talent
The Rolling Stones have said that they want "The Mouseketeers" to be the opening act on their upcoming concert tour

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – One of the most amazing acts to ever perform on the "America’s Got Talent Show," will be moving on to the next round of the entertainment show.

Producers of "AGT" say that the amazing mice band known as The Mouseketeers, literally stole the show with their musical rendition of the 1970’s hit song by the Kinks titled “Lola.”

The Mouseketeers are comprised of singer/guitar player Clyde and singer Bonnie, who have also performed professionally as Bonnie & Clyde.

The two little white mice are owned (and trained) by Mr. and Mrs. Zebulon Telemercado of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zeb told Cowbell Music Notes Magazine reporter Chipper Caruso that The Mouseketeers know a little over 95 songs including “La Macarena,” “Oops I Did It Again,” and “The Ballad of Cheesecake Cheesy.”

Telemercado noted that Bonnie & Clyde are each insured for $1.7 million.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
America's Got TalentBonnie and ClydeMiceMinneapolisMouseketeerThe Kinks

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more