The Minneapolis Mice Band – The Mouseketeers Advances on America’s Got Talent

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) – One of the most amazing acts to ever perform on the "America’s Got Talent Show," will be moving on to the next round of the entertainment show.

Producers of "AGT" say that the amazing mice band known as The Mouseketeers, literally stole the show with their musical rendition of the 1970’s hit song by the Kinks titled “Lola.”

The Mouseketeers are comprised of singer/guitar player Clyde and singer Bonnie, who have also performed professionally as Bonnie & Clyde.

The two little white mice are owned (and trained) by Mr. and Mrs. Zebulon Telemercado of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zeb told Cowbell Music Notes Magazine reporter Chipper Caruso that The Mouseketeers know a little over 95 songs including “La Macarena,” “Oops I Did It Again,” and “The Ballad of Cheesecake Cheesy.”

Telemercado noted that Bonnie & Clyde are each insured for $1.7 million.