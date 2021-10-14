Wokeness Causes City To Rename All Of Its Streets And Buildings To Be Woke Compliant

The city of Sleepington, Idaho, has been beset with social awakening because their street and building names are not woke compliant. Sleepington Mayor, Shelly Wanton, has established a mandate to review and change all building and street names which are not woke compliant which is pretty much all of them. She has appointed a committee made up of members of the State Congress to come up with an agenda for renaming the streets and buildings.

The committee initially came up with a renaming scheme that involved using names of cartoon characters. But State Senator Joey Lie pointed out that too many of the characters were not woke compliant,

“There are a whole lot of violent and unsavory cartoon characters”, started state senator Mr. Lie. “Elmer J. Fudd spends his days walking around with a shotgun while hunting for Bugs Bunny. Yosemite Sam is always shooting off his colt 45 hand gun. Pepe Le Pew is nothing more than a sexual predator and the Tasmanian Devil attacks everyone. And don’t even get me started about Tom and Jerry”.

“There are so many offensive building and street names”, said Committee Chairperson Debbie Unhinged. “For example, there is Butt Street which was named for Phillip Morris’s cigarette butts. Then we have Cherry Street which has a double meaning besides being named after the street’s cherry trees. We considered naming streets after numbers but we came to a brick wall when it came to justifying the numbers 666 and 69 which could be offensive to Christians and children and people who are non-binary”.

“We thought about using them after letters of the alphabet but ran into the problem when we came to KKK and ZZZ which would be detrimental to people of color and would cause people to go to sleep while driving or walking down the street. We tried naming them all just street but realized that someone might equate them as being offensive for street walker”.

As off press time the committee decide to just have all the street signs and building names as being blank.