TV guide - GB News channel, 27 June 2021

This is the schedule for the GB News channel for the 27th June. Today's broadcast comes, as always, from a shed in Andrew Neil's back garden.

6.00pm. Farage Speaks. This week, a special report on how Brexit means that Britons can at last buy yachts that dump waste into the sea, instead of those awful German chemical toilets.

8.00pm. Liberals Being Framed. Gaffes from left wing politicians and members of the public.

8.45pm Pause The channel goes off air for a while so that Andrew Neil can use the toilet for his regular daily stool.

9.00pm. Political Correctness Watch This week, why doesn't the BBC News channel play the national anthem after every news broadcast like GB News does? It's political correctness gone mad.

9.45pm. News Balanced news broadcasting. Today's guest presenter is former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith.

9.58pm. National Anthem Sung by former DJ Mike Read.

10.00pm. The Truth About Vaccines Reverend Mick Panda explains how vaccines are not only ineffective, but will also kill the entire population.

11.00pm. Film: Dambusters (1955) Stirring war drama about how Britain won the Second World War with just a few barrels of concrete. With minute by minute commentary from Brexit backer Arron Banks.

1.05am. National Anthem Repeat.

1.07am. Close